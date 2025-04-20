Lion kills 14-year-old girl near Nairobi National Park, authorities searching for animal

  April 20, 2025

The lion has not been found yet but wildlife authorities have set a trap and are actively searching for the animal

A 14-year-old girls was tragically killed by a lion on the outskirts of Nairobi.

As per the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the girl was taken from a residential compound on a ranch near Nairobi National Park, located only 10 kilometers from the center of Nairobi, Kenya's capital city.

Another teenager alerted authorities and wildlife rangers then tracked the lion's footprints to the Mbagathi River where they discovered the girl's remain, reported BBC.

Despite being near an urban area, the park is home to a variety of animals, including lions, cheetahs, leopards, buffaloes and giraffes.

As per the local officials, the lion has not been found yet but wildlife authorities have set a trap and are actively searching for the animal.

The agency further assured that they have put extra safety precautions in pace to stop similar incidents from happening again in future.

The incident follows the death of a 54-year-old man who was killed by an elephant on Saturday in Nyeri County, located about 130 kilometers north of Nairobi.

The elephant was eating grass when it suddenly attacked the man, causing severe injuries to his chest, broken ribs and internal damage.

Moroever, Paula Kahumbu, head of the WildlifeDirect conservation group urged the KWS to enhance their "risk assessments and ensure accurate, real-time communication of wildlife movement and behavior, especially in known high-risk areas such as Savannah Ranch."

