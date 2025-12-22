Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease

Royal Family shares rare insights on Crown Princess's potential surgery

  • By Riba Shaikh
Palace gives shocking update on Royal Princess surgery amid incurable disease
Palace gives shocking update on Royal Princess' surgery amid incurable disease

Norwegian Royal Family has hinted at a potential surgery of the Crown Princess Mette-Marit in rare health update.

The 52-year-old Princess - who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 might undergo a lung transplant surgery, Daily Mail reported.

During fall of this year, Crown Prince Haakon's wife underwent a slew of medical examinations which confirmed that her condition has worsened over the years.

Therefore, the doctors at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have evaluated if Mette-Marit should undergo a transplant surgery.

In his official statement on Friday, Professor and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Rikshospitalet University Hospital, Martin Holm, said, "We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary, and we are undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that this will be possible when the time comes."

He added, "At present, no decision has been taken as to when the Crown Princess will be placed on the lung transplant waiting list."

Mette-Marit is following a targeted exercise regimen, rest and physical rehabilitation schedule to help with the pulmonary fibrosis.

This is first major update about Her Royal Highness' health since September this year - when palace announced that the Crown Princess would not perform official duties in October, except a dinner with the members of parliament as she underwent a month-long lung rehabilitation.

Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released

Princess Beatrice makes shocking move after Andrew’s new explicit snap released
Andrew makes grim appearance after scandalous photos released in Epstein files

Andrew makes grim appearance after scandalous photos released in Epstein files
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation faces huge setback before Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s foundation faces huge setback before Christmas
King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama

King Charles plans to revamp Buckingham Palace after new Andrew drama
Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery

Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate financial plea after leg surgery
Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit

Prince George connects with late grandma Diana in moving moment on new visit
Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical

Princess Mette-Marit in need of life-saving transplant as health turns critical
Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era

Queen Camilla’s warm farewell brings regal end to Tess, Claudia’s ‘Strictly’ era
Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit

Prince William channels Princess Diana with special Prince George visit
Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert

Prince Harry's Christmas stripped of 'elements of UK', says royal expert
Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap

Prince William sides with Beatrice, Eugenie after disturbing Andrew snap
Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Palace shares cryptic message after Andrew, Sarah spotted in Epstein files

Popular News

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
41 minutes ago
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
20 minutes ago
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
58 minutes ago