Palace gives shocking update on Princess's surgery amid incurable disease

Norwegian Royal Family has hinted at a potential surgery of the Crown Princess Mette-Marit in rare health update.
The 52-year-old Princess - who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2018 might undergo a lung transplant surgery, Daily Mail reported.
During fall of this year, Crown Prince Haakon's wife underwent a slew of medical examinations which confirmed that her condition has worsened over the years.
Therefore, the doctors at Rikshospitalet University Hospital have evaluated if Mette-Marit should undergo a transplant surgery.
In his official statement on Friday, Professor and Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Rikshospitalet University Hospital, Martin Holm, said, "We are reaching the point where a lung transplant will be necessary, and we are undertaking the necessary preparations to ensure that this will be possible when the time comes."
He added, "At present, no decision has been taken as to when the Crown Princess will be placed on the lung transplant waiting list."
Mette-Marit is following a targeted exercise regimen, rest and physical rehabilitation schedule to help with the pulmonary fibrosis.
This is first major update about Her Royal Highness' health since September this year - when palace announced that the Crown Princess would not perform official duties in October, except a dinner with the members of parliament as she underwent a month-long lung rehabilitation.