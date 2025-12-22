Trending
  • By Hafsa Noor
Trending

Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for 'Varanasi' movie?

Priyanka Chopra apperances on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' to promote her upcoming movie 'Varanasi'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for Varanasi movie?
Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for 'Varanasi' movie?

Priyanka Chopra became the first guest on the new season of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

The Don 2 actress appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film, Varanasi.

During the episode, the host asked her about the hefty paycheck, “And now she’s working with Rajamouli saab, and we all know about his budgets. But I’ve heard that because Priyanka is in the film, its budget stands at ₹1300 crore.”

Priyanka responded, “Haan (Yes)” with a smile on her face, prompting Karan to further ask, “So will these ₹1300 crore be spent on just making the film or are you providing jobs to the people of Varanasi also? But, I heard that this wasn’t the initial budget and that it increased once you came on board.”

SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi started filming discreetly in January this year and was formally announced at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in November.

The most-awaited movie stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha. 

Slated for release during Sankranthi 2027, the film is an adventure drama that spans continents and time.

Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel

Vivek Oberoi reignites Shah Rukh Khan controversy with shocking new parallel
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal loses cool after Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ eclipses ‘Chhaava’
Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death

Sunny Deol shares Dharmendra’s final video message seeking pardon before death
Saba Qamar lights up ramp in intricate bridal dress amid ‘Pamaal’ success

Saba Qamar lights up ramp in intricate bridal dress amid ‘Pamaal’ success
Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop

Sidharth Malhotra hypes wife Kiara Advani with love after ‘Toxic’ poster drop
Ranveer Singh prepares for ‘Don 3’ after box office hit ‘Dhurandhar’

Ranveer Singh prepares for ‘Don 3’ after box office hit ‘Dhurandhar’
Mawra Hocane stuns in timeless dress as HUM Bridal Couture showstopper

Mawra Hocane stuns in timeless dress as HUM Bridal Couture showstopper

Humayun Saeed extends birthday wish to Mahirah Khan

Humayun Saeed extends birthday wish to Mahirah Khan
Hina Afridi, Taimoori surprise fans with vintage-style engagement reveal

Hina Afridi, Taimoori surprise fans with vintage-style engagement reveal
Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke

Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke
Vicky Kaushal reveals his favourite movie to show baby boy

Vicky Kaushal reveals his favourite movie to show baby boy

Popular News

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities

King Charles makes Royal Family follow stern rule during Christmas festivities
42 minutes ago
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
20 minutes ago
Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson makes big life change after welcoming daughter with Elsie Hewitt
59 minutes ago