Priyanka Chopra reveals her mind-blowing pay for 'Varanasi' movie?

Priyanka Chopra became the first guest on the new season of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.
The Don 2 actress appeared on the show to promote her upcoming film, Varanasi.
During the episode, the host asked her about the hefty paycheck, “And now she’s working with Rajamouli saab, and we all know about his budgets. But I’ve heard that because Priyanka is in the film, its budget stands at ₹1300 crore.”
Priyanka responded, “Haan (Yes)” with a smile on her face, prompting Karan to further ask, “So will these ₹1300 crore be spent on just making the film or are you providing jobs to the people of Varanasi also? But, I heard that this wasn’t the initial budget and that it increased once you came on board.”
SS Rajamouli's film Varanasi started filming discreetly in January this year and was formally announced at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in November.
The most-awaited movie stars Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, Priyanka as Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha.
Slated for release during Sankranthi 2027, the film is an adventure drama that spans continents and time.