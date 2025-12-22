Entertainment
Tom Holland to Harry Styles: Top Gen Z stars who redefined Hollywood

Gen Z has revealed their own influential figures who are redefining pop culture for the young people

Gen Z has proven itself to be a generation that is easily influenced by trends and celebrities alike!

A new survey, taken by young Britons, has revealed that Gen Z considers film stars Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown among the UK's most influential figures.

Data taken from the British Council, the UK's international organisation for cultural relations, highlighted how important film and TV are for the younger generation.

Here are the top influential stars according to Gen Z:

Tom Holland

The Spider-Man actor has topped the list of internationally impactful actors, securing 35 per cent of Gen Z votes.

Holland has reportedly wrapped filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is set to release on July 31, 2026.

Moreover, in 2025, The Impossible star made headlines after it was revealed in early January that he got engaged to his girlfriend and co-star, Zendaya.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Enola Holmes actress, who is currently making headlines for the final season of Stranger Things on Netflix, secured the second rank with 23 per cent.

2025 was also an eventful year for Millie, who adopted a baby girl in the summer with husband Jake Bongiovi, with whom she tied the knot in May 2024.

Millie will also be saying farewell to her iconic character Eleven from Stranger Things on December 31, when the two-hour finale will drop.

The duo with super powers left behind notable names like Idris Elba, Florence Pugh and Tom Hardy behind in the list of influential figures considered by Gen Z.

Digital content creators' influence on Gen Z

A clear preference for film and television over digital content creators was seen in the survey, highlighting how young British audiences associate pop culture with cinema and series.

When asked about sectors with global influence potential over the next decade, 38 per cent of young people chose film and TV, ahead of music (29 per cent), fashion (28 per cent), and gaming (23 per cent). 

Digital content creation lagged at 22 per cent; however, some creators managed to left their mark.

KSI

Leading the digital creator category was YouTube star KSI, whose real name is Olajide JJ Olatunji, who received 27.6 per cent.

Fashion figures for Gen Z 

Harry Styles

The One Direction alum, who has been making headlines with his numerous dates with Zoe Kravitz, was named Britain's most influential fashion figure with 26 per cent of votes, ahead of Lady Victoria Beckham and Dame Vivienne Westwood.

British-American filmmaker Christopher Nolan was ranked as an influential figure by 27.9% of Gen Z, and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling received 39.7% of votes from the youth for her influence in literature.

