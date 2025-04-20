SpaceX lifts off 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites

SpaceX lifted off another batch of next-gen spy satellites for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) on April 20 2025 from Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying another batch of next-gen spy satellites, launched from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base at 8:29 a.m. EDT on a mission the NRO called NROL-145.
NROL-145 was the 10th launch supporting NRO’s “proliferated architecture,” the latest network consisting of several affordable small satellites instead of some top-notch, but expensive, ones.
NRO Director Chris Scolese stated, "Having hundreds of small satellites on orbit is invaluable to the NRO's mission."
"They will provide greater revisit rates, increased coverage, more timely delivery of information — and ultimately help us deliver more of what our customers need even faster," Scolese added.
According to the company, the lift-off marked the 12th launch and landing for this specific booster. Falcon 9’s first stage touched down on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean eight minutes after launch.
The proliferated architecture craft is said to be the advanced variants of SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites, with a few top-notch spy gear attached.
Notably, the first proliferated architecture mission lifted off in May 2024. All 10 of them have launched from Vanderberg.