  By Syeda Fazeelat
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities

Nano Banana 2 consists some of the high-fidelity characteristics of the Pro model, with the ability to produce more images faster

In a remarkable move, Google has announced the newest variant of its highly-popular mage generation model, Nano Banana 2.

This comes after the release of its predecessor Nano Banana, which made headlines across social media, with its hyper-realistic image generation capabilities in the Gemini app worldwide.

In November 2025, the Alphabet-owned Google unveiled Nano Banana Pro, which enables users to generate more precise and high-quality pictures.

Nano Banana 2 features

The recently introduced Nano Banana 2 retains some of the high-fidelity characteristics of the Pro model, with the ability to produce more images faster.

With this app, users can easily generate excellent-quality images with a resolution ranging from 512px to 4K, in different aspect ratios.

Nano Banana 2 can maintain character consistency for nearly five characters and fidelity of up to 14 objects in one workflow for improved storytelling.

Moreover, users can generate media with more sharp lighting, impressive textures, and greater detail.

With the release, Nano Banana 2 will become the default model for image generation across all apps in the Gemini app.

In Search, Nano Banana 2 will become the default for Google Search results through Google Lens and in AI Mode across 141 countries on the Google app and on the web across desktop and mobile.

Meanwhile, Nano Banana Pro will be available for all Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers for specialized tasks by regenerating photos via the three-dot menu.

Developers can access Nano Banana 2 in preview via the Gemini API, Gemini CLI, and the Vertex API. 

