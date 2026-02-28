News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside

Spotify Audiobook Charts will simplify it for users to discover their 'next favorite book by showing what’s popular and trending on Spotify'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside
Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside

Spotify has officially released Audiobook Charts for the US and UK users.

As per company, the latest feature will also receive weekly updates, similar to Podcast Charts and Music features.

The recently launched features will simplify it for users to discover their “next favorite book by showing what’s popular and trending on Spotify.”

It will be beneficial for both authors and readers by providing listeners a trusted way to discover famous titles, while offering a range of new opportunities for authors to reach broader audiences.

The significant move marks the company’s latest investment in the audiobooks landscape, after its official support of the format in 2022.

Spotify’s director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing Duncan Bruce stated, “As we’ve proven with Music and Podcasts Charts, when content is easier to access, discover, and enjoy, the demand grows. We are delighted to now bring that to audiobooks, to help provide even more ways for users, publishers, and authors to discover what’s trending on Spotify, and make books more connected with culture in real time.”

Availability

To access the feature, users need to click the browse button in the app and choose the “Audiobooks” tile to enter the hub.

Afterwards, users are required to scroll down to the “Dive deeper” section to find the charts.

Notably, all the free and paid users in the UK and US will be able to access Spotify's Audiobook Charts feature.

OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
OpenAI partners with Pentagon, hours after Trump orders halt to Anthropic use
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Google rolls out Nano Banana 2 model with enhanced capabilities
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Planetary parade 2026: How to see rare six-planet alignment this weekend?
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Google’s Gemini AI receives update to automate multi-step tasks on Android
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S26 Plus: Which one is better?
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launched: S26 Ultra steals spotlight
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Last minute Samsung's S26 leaks ahead of launch
Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Last minute Samsung's S26 leaks ahead of launch
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2026: Here's what to expect?
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2026: Here's what to expect?

Popular News

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream

BTS's Jungkook sparks concern after death threat remarks in disturbing live stream
33 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours

Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco? Video sparks rumours
53 minutes ago
How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?

How pregnancy brings brain-related changes?
an hour ago