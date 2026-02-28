Spotify releases Audiobook Charts for select countries: Details inside

Spotify has officially released Audiobook Charts for the US and UK users.
As per company, the latest feature will also receive weekly updates, similar to Podcast Charts and Music features.
The recently launched features will simplify it for users to discover their “next favorite book by showing what’s popular and trending on Spotify.”
It will be beneficial for both authors and readers by providing listeners a trusted way to discover famous titles, while offering a range of new opportunities for authors to reach broader audiences.
The significant move marks the company’s latest investment in the audiobooks landscape, after its official support of the format in 2022.
Spotify’s director of Audiobook Partnerships and Licensing Duncan Bruce stated, “As we’ve proven with Music and Podcasts Charts, when content is easier to access, discover, and enjoy, the demand grows. We are delighted to now bring that to audiobooks, to help provide even more ways for users, publishers, and authors to discover what’s trending on Spotify, and make books more connected with culture in real time.”
Availability
To access the feature, users need to click the browse button in the app and choose the “Audiobooks” tile to enter the hub.
Afterwards, users are required to scroll down to the “Dive deeper” section to find the charts.
Notably, all the free and paid users in the UK and US will be able to access Spotify's Audiobook Charts feature.