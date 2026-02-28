News
  By Fatima Nadeem
Blood moon 2026: How and where to watch last total lunar eclipse before 2028?

Millions of people around the world will soon witness a rare celestial event as a total lunar eclipse turns the moon a striking blood-red.

This will be the last total lunar eclipse anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve 2028-2029.

Roughly 176 million people which is about 2% of the population will be able to see full phases of the lunar eclipse.

During the eclipse, which will last nearly an hour, the moon gradually turn deep rusty red.

Where will blood moon total lunar eclipse be visible?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible over North America, parts of South America, East Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific.

What causes moon to turn red during a blood moon?

During a lunar eclipse, the Earth blocks most sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow that makes the moon appear darker.

The only light that reaches the moon passes through Earth's atmosphere which bends and filters it, often giving the moon a reddish colour similar to the red hues seen at sunrise and sunset.

This celestial event is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2026.

How to observe blood moon 2026?

Anyone can watch a lunar eclipse without special equipment or any protective glasses because the moon's light is just sunlight reflected off its surface, not direct sunlight.

However, using binoculars can make the view clearer and more enjoyable especially during the total eclipse.

When was last blood moon?

The last blood moon, a lunar eclipse occurred on October, 2023.

