Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final

Caelos Alcaraz will lose his spot as world number two, which will now be taken by Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by Holger Rune in Barcelona Open final

Carlos Alcaraz was stunned by Holger Rune, who delivered a sensational performance to claim the Barcelona Open title on Sunday, April 20.

The player defeated Alcaraz with a score of 7-6 (8-6) 6-2, as per BBC Sports.

This victory marks Rune’s first ATP Tour title in two years and his biggest win since the 2022 Paris Masters.

After winning match, the player expressed, "I told myself OK, what did Novak do when he beat him?"

The 21-year-old continued, "I kind of played it in my mind, the Olympic final, and I thought to myself let's try to play that kind of style, really make him play a lot of balls."

"I'm really happy about how I stayed composed when it really mattered. I was also very brave when it mattered," Rune added.

Alcaraz, who recently won his sixth ATP Masters 1000 tittle missed all four opportunities to break Rune’s serve in the second set and had to take a medical timeout.

As a result, Rune will move back into the ATP top 10 rankings on Monday.

On the other hand, Alcaraz will lose his spot as world number two, which will now be taken by Alexander Zverev.

Zverev won his first title of the year at the Munich Open, where he defeated Ben Shelton 6-2, 6-4 in the final on his 28th birthday.

Alcaraz will now prepare himself to defend his championship title at the French Open tournament in May.

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton shares key advice she received from mum after 'The Simple Life'
Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise

Salma Hayek opens up about daughter Valentina's beauty expertise
Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau

Ben Affleck issues big statement after ex Jennifer Garner spotted with beau
David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

David Beckham gives sneak peek into Easter celebrations amid family drama

Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Aryana Sabalenka beats Paolini to secure spot in Stuttgart Open final
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Paul Rudd stars in new Nintendo Switch 2 ad with 90s SNES inspiration
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
Rory McIlroy to play Zurich Classic after historic Masters victory
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
GTA 6 leak: Patent teases potential breakthroughs in character animations
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
Alcaraz warns Rune ahead of Barcelona Open final: 'No Friends' on court
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
2XKO's offline mode to empowers tournament organisers with enhanced features
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari struggles after Saudi GP qualifying blues
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
Alcaraz unviels sizzling dance moves after reaching Barcelona Open finals
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
The Division 2 next DLC launch date leaked: What to expect
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
Pokémon Legends: Z-A leak teases exciting new features
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
LeBron James gets major injury update ahead of NBA playoffs
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist
Angel Reese reveals glitzy 23rd birthday themed party with surprising twist