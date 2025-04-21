Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial

Kim Kardashian set to appear in court for 'grandpa robbers' trial

Kim Kardashian, who celebrated Ester with her family over the weekend, might appear in court for a high-profile trial of “grandpa robbers.”

In October 2016, the SKIMS founder was robbed at a luxury hotel in Paris by masked men. French media houses labelled the incident as the “heist of the century.”

The masked thieves stole jewels worth millions from Kim’s Parisian hotel room, among them a diamond ring given to her by then-husband Kanye West.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian was also staying with her at the hotel during Paris stay, however, at the time of robbery she was in the club.

According to the reality TV star’s lawyer, Michael Rhodes, the mother-of-four will testify in person at the trial.

For those unversed, the trial of “grandpa robbers” will begin on April 28. Kim is set to take the stand on May 13.

A group of suspects nicknamed the "grandpa robbers" goes on trial at the end of April, charged with stealing jewellery worth millions from US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016.

Details about ‘grandpa robbers' trial:

Ten of the 12 original suspects will face trial for the robbery, following the death of one defendant and the exemption of 80-year-old Pierre Bouianere due to poor health.

As per the reports, the verdict is expected on May 23.

The Kardashians star was robbed of jewellery estimated at 10 million euros ($11.4 million at current rates).

So far, Kim hasn't made any public statements about the upcoming trial.

