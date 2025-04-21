Pope Francis passes away: World leaders react to his death with moving tributes

Pope Francis, the first pope from Latin America in history died on Monday, April 21 at the age of 88.
The Pope made his last public appearance on Sunday, April 20 at St Peter's Square to greet people and wish them a Happy Easter.
The Pope had a long-term lung problems and had previously lost part of one lung when he was 21.
On February 14, 2025, he was taken to the hospital after struggling with breathing problems for several days, which later turned into double pneumonia.
After the announcement of Pope's death, leaders from all around the world expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to him.
US President Donald Trump:
Trump wrote on his social media account, Truth Social, "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!."
Former US president Joe Biden:
Biden shared his deep sorrow on X (formerly Twitter) along with a photo of himself with the Pope.
He wrote, "Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him."
King Charles:
King Charles of the United Kingdom shared a message on behalf of the Royal Family that he and the Queen “will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ” and that the late Pope would be “remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith.”
US Vice-President JD Vance:
Vance, who had a private meeting with the pope on Sunday, April 20, expressed his condolences on his X account, noting, “I just leaned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:
Meloni wrote on her official Facebook account, “Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s house. A news that pains us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor leaves us. I have had the privilege to enjoy his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never diminished even in times of trial and suffering.”
Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi:
"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Modi said in a statement.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif:
While expressing condolences to the Christian community, the statement from his office reads, "On behalf of the government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, I extend heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Vatican City, the global Christian community and all his admirers around the world.”
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas:
Mahmud expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the Pope, calling him a "faithful friend" to the Palestinian people and there legitimate rights.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:
Sanchez said in a statement, "I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace."
French President Emmanual Macron:
Macron in a post on X, wrote, “From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world.”