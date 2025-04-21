UK airports with worst flight delays revealed: See top 10 worst performers

A list has been revealed recently showing which 10 airports in Britain are the worst when it comes to flight delays.
As per multiple outlets, Gatwick Airport has been identified again as the most delayed airport in the UK for flights, for the second consecutive year.
In 2024, the average delay for departures from Gatwick was more than 23 minutes.
One of the main reasons for these delays was ongoing problems with air traffic control (ATC).
While, in 2023, flights from Gatwick, the second busiest airport were delayed by almost 27 minutes on average.
A representative from the airport said they have a strong and well-prepared plan to make further improvements in 2025.
This includes implementing a new approach to manage the separation of landing aircraft and testing the remote coordination of jet bridges which are used to connect planes to the terminal.
As per the reports, Gatwick Airport faced serious delays last year because there weren’t enough air traffic controllers, both in Europe and at the airport itself.
Which airport ranked best for punctuality?
Belfast City Airport achieved the best punctuality in the UK for the second consecutive year, with an average flight delay of less than 12 minutes.
UK'S top ten worst airports for delays:
1 - Gatwick Airport
2 - Birmingham Airport
3 - Manchester Airport
4 - Stansted Airport
5 - Teesside International Airport
6 - Exeter Airport
7 - Edinburgh Airport
8 - Bournemouth Airport
9 - Luton Airport
10 - Cardiff Airport