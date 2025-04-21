Delta flight 1213 evacuated after engine catches fire at Orlando Airport

Passengers were evacuated from a Delta flight after its engine caught fire on the tarmac at Orlando International Airport in Florida on Monday, April 21.
The flight, Delta 1213, was about to depart for Atlanta with almost 300 people on board.
As per multiple outlets, smoke and flames were seen coming from the engine, prompting passengers to use inflatable emergency slides to exit the aircraft.
The plane was carrying 282 passengers, 10 flight attendants and two pilots. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.
"Passengers were evacuated. Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting team promptly responded," the airport said in a post on social media.
Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines said in a statement, "We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience."
It added, "Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible."
The recent incident is part of a series of aviation accidents that have occurred in various locations in recent months.
One of these accidents involved collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, DC, in January.
This crash resulted in 67 deaths, including three soldiers on the helicopter.
The aircraft plunged into the freezing Potomac River and this incident was the deadliest aviation accident in the US since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The incident follows a small aircraft crashed on a car near the airport in Boca Raton, Florida on Friday morning which claimed three lives.
The small plane crash occurred just one day after a tragic helicopter crash in the Hudson River, near New York City which resulted in the deaths of six people including three children and their parents.