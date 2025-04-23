Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives

Gunmen opened fire at a resort in Pahalgam, India killing more than two dozens travellers

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives 

The disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one of the worst's terror attack as gunmen opened fire at tourists.

As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, April 22, at least 26 people were killed and dozens injured at popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, in the mountainous Anantnag district.

Accessible only by foot or horse, the area saw suspected militants shooting people at a close range.

PM Narendra Modi reacts to Pahalgam attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his visit of Saudi Arabia after the news of the incident, condemned the attack and sent his condolences to those affected.

Turning to his X account, the prime minister penned, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger."

JD Vance visit to India

The incident also took place just a day after US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India for a four-day visit with his family.

Security forces are reportedly conducting thorough search operations to hunt down the terrorists involved in the incident.

Pahalgam: A conflicted region 

The mountainous region has often been at the centre of tension between India and the neighbouring country, Pakistan.

Throughout the past two decades, several domestic militant groups, demanding either independence for Kashmir or for the area to become part of Pakistan, have caused violence and terror in the region.

Pahalgam last terror attack

The last major tourist attack in the region took place in June, when at least nine people were killed and 33 others were injured after a bus carrying Hindu Pilgrims crashed into a deep valley after militants groups shot at the vehicle.

World leaders condemned the Pahalgam attack

US President Donald Trump, along with several other world leaders unite in condemning the heinous terror attack, with voices of outrage coming from the US, Russia, Israel, Iran, Ukraine, France, Italy, and the UAE.

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for surprising reason

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'Stranger Things' Broadway premiere for surprising reason
King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details

King Frederik, Queen Mary to vacate Amalienborg Palace next month: Details
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives

Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives

Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message

Leonardo DiCaprio marks Earth Day with heartfelt message
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death
Kai Trump earns praise from Donald Trump for her incredible golf talent
Kai Trump earns praise from Donald Trump for her incredible golf talent
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia
Pope Francis' funeral date set after Vatican releases first coffin image
Pope Francis' funeral date set after Vatican releases first coffin image
Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Ex-US Senator Bob Menendez’s wife found guilty in bribery scheme
Putin signals bilateral peace talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Putin signals bilateral peace talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Francis' death: Who will be the new head of Catholic Church
Pope Francis' death: Who will be the new head of Catholic Church
Harvard University files lawsuit against Trump admin over funding dispute
Harvard University files lawsuit against Trump admin over funding dispute