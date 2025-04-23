Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives 

The disputed Himalayan region of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed one of the worst's terror attack as gunmen opened fire at tourists.
As reported by CNN, on Tuesday, April 22, at least 26 people were killed and dozens injured at popular tourist destination in Pahalgam, in the mountainous Anantnag district.
Accessible only by foot or horse, the area saw suspected militants shooting people at a close range.
PM Narendra Modi reacts to Pahalgam attack
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cut short his visit of Saudi Arabia after the news of the incident, condemned the attack and sent his condolences to those affected.
Turning to his X account, the prime minister penned, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger."
JD Vance visit to India
The incident also took place just a day after US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India for a four-day visit with his family.
Security forces are reportedly conducting thorough search operations to hunt down the terrorists involved in the incident.
Pahalgam: A conflicted region
The mountainous region has often been at the centre of tension between India and the neighbouring country, Pakistan.
Throughout the past two decades, several domestic militant groups, demanding either independence for Kashmir or for the area to become part of Pakistan, have caused violence and terror in the region.
Pahalgam last terror attack
The last major tourist attack in the region took place in June, when at least nine people were killed and 33 others were injured after a bus carrying Hindu Pilgrims crashed into a deep valley after militants groups shot at the vehicle.
World leaders condemned the Pahalgam attack
US President Donald Trump, along with several other world leaders unite in condemning the heinous terror attack, with voices of outrage coming from the US, Russia, Israel, Iran, Ukraine, France, Italy, and the UAE.