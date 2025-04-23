Florence Pugh stuns in bold see-through dress at ‘Thunderbolts*' premiere bash

Florence Pugh will reprise her iconic role of Black Widow, Yelena Belova in 'Thunderbolts*'

Florence Pugh is turning up heat with her bold fashion sense at Thunderbolts* after-party!

The We Live in Time actress made a jaw-dropping appearance at 180 Strand for the Thunderbolts* afterparty on Tuesday, following the film's UK premiere.

For the star-studded bash, Pugh underwent a wardrobe change after dazzling on the red carpet in a sizzling black lace gown.

The 29-year-old actress changed into the revealing outfit, slipping into an entirely see-through nude dress, showcasing her incredible figure and a glimpse of her underwear.

Pugh's sheer dress featured a satin corsetted bodice and laced-up ribbon detailing, paired with a coordinating nude trench coat made of tulle.

She completed her show-stopping outfit with satin ballet slipper-inspired heels and a radiant makeup palette.


Besides Pugh, Pedro Pascal also graced the after party, sporting the same outfit from the premiere.

Other stars in attendance included David Harbour, who arrived in a dapper black suit and co-stars Wyatt Russell and Lewis Pullman. 

About Thunderbolts*:

In the upcoming Marvel Studios film, Thunderbolts*, Florence Pugh will reprise her iconic role of Black Widow, Yelena Belova and David Harbour will return as Alexei Shostakov.

Moreover, the cast also includes Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Hannah John-Kamen.

The official log line of the movie, reads, "an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."

Thunderbolts* is slated to hit the cinemas on May 2, 2025.

