Star Wars Zero Company set to debut soon with advanced gameplay

Star Wars Zero Company is set to feature one of the largest and most engaging maps

Electronic Arts (EA) has officially revealed it's next Star Wars game, "Star Wars Zero Company," which will include enhanced game-play, providing an integral experience. 

The company stated on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that the game is set towards the end of the Clone Wars and is described as a "gritty and authentic story" featuring an unconventional squad of operatives.

Star Wars Zero Company Availability

Star Wars Zero Company will put players into the shoes of a former Republic officer named Hawk, who'll recruit and lead an unconventional team.

Bit Reactor CEO and Creative Director Greg Foertsch stated, "Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay."

"It's our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Warsvstory from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation," Foertsch added.

Players will lead Zero Company on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy, while also developing a base of operations.

According to EA, Star Wars Zero Company will feature one of the largest and most engaging maps, taking players to familiar planets from other Star Wars media like Serolonis from The Bad Batch, Vandor from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mapuzo from Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

Star Wars Zero company release date

EA has not officially confirmed the release date. The game can now be wish-listed on all supported platforms.

To note, Star Wars Zero Company will be launched in 2026 on PC, PS 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

