Former MLB star Mark Teixeira announces Texas congressional bid

The baseball player was part of the New York Yankees 2009 squad that won the World Series

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Mark Teixeira, who played for the New York Yankees when they won the World Series in 2009, has announced his latest venture.

On Thursday, August 28, an official statement shared that the ex-player is aiming for a House seat in Texas and reportedly shares the same political agenda as President Donald Trump.

"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement announcing that he is running for the Congress seat in Texas.

He added, "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."

The 45-year-old is running for the seat held by Rep. Chip Roy, who recently announced plans to run for Texas attorney general. The 21st Congressional District covers the area north of San Antonio.

Teixeira's being a household name in New York and his general high profile as a professional athlete will likely benefit him with fundraising.

The former first baseman played 14 seasons for four Major League teams, the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and, most recently, the Yankees. He retired after the 2016 season.

He and his wife eventually moved back to Texas in 2021, where he said they have raised their children and have pursued business opportunities.

The seat Teixeira is running for heavily favours Republicans, as Roy won the re-election last year by 26% of the vote.

