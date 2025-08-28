Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

The football star, Cristiano Ronaldo could soon achieve another big milestone!

Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al Nassr, recently achieved historic milestone by becoming the first player ever to to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his club.

Now recent reports revealed that if he takes part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, he would become part of a selected group of players with appearances in several World Cups.

Ronaldo has so far taken part in five World Cups from 2006 to 2022.

Along with reaching the milestone of multiple World Cup appearances, the Portuguese star, who recently announced his engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez is also close to making history as Portugal's highest scorer in the tournament.

CR7 has scored 7 goals in 22 World Cup matches and now needs just two more to overtake the the legendary player Eusebio who set the record during the 1966 World Cup.

Ronaldo on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

Overall, the star player has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

You Might Like:

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025
Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch
Taylor Townsend fires back at Jelena Ostapenko's 'no class' comments after US Open win

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy
Messi leads Inter Miami to lift another trophy after beating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup final

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz powers into the third round of the US Open with straight-sets victory over Bellucci

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers
Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open second round with dominant victory
Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year