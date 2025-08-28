Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

The football star, Cristiano Ronaldo could soon achieve another big milestone!
Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al Nassr, recently achieved historic milestone by becoming the first player ever to to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his club.
Now recent reports revealed that if he takes part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, he would become part of a selected group of players with appearances in several World Cups.
Ronaldo has so far taken part in five World Cups from 2006 to 2022.
Along with reaching the milestone of multiple World Cup appearances, the Portuguese star, who recently announced his engagement to his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez is also close to making history as Portugal's highest scorer in the tournament.
CR7 has scored 7 goals in 22 World Cup matches and now needs just two more to overtake the the legendary player Eusebio who set the record during the 1966 World Cup.
Ronaldo on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
Overall, the star player has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.