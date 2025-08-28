Home / Sports

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Swiatek is aiming to become the first player since Serena Williams to win both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year

Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens
Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Iga Swiatek advanced to the US Open third round on Thursday, August 29 with remarkable performance.

World number two defeated world number 66 Suzan Lamens with scored of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a two-hour, six minute match.

Swiatek started the match very strongly, quickly winning the first set in 30 minutes.

In the second set, she seemed likely to secure an easy victory as she took a 4-3 lead by winning a game on her opponent's serve.

However, Lamens made a strong comeback and tied the second set at 4-4 after Swiatek made double fault at a very critical point.

Lamens then won her own serve and broke Swiatek's serve again, winning the second set.

But in the final set, Lamens was no longer able to keep her serve and Swiatek eventually won the match.

After winning the match, Wimbledon champion expressed, "It wasn't an easy match and I made some mistakes. I'm happy that at the end I could be more proactive. I felt like it depended on me and whether I was going to make mistakes or not," as per BBC Sports.

The player further added, "It was not easy, but the third set is a reset. You've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could play a little more precisely, so I just tried to do that."

Swiatek will now face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the third round who reached this stage by defeating Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan with scores of 6-1, 7-5.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift
Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025
Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch
Taylor Townsend fires back at Jelena Ostapenko's 'no class' comments after US Open win

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy
Messi leads Inter Miami to lift another trophy after beating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup final

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz powers into the third round of the US Open with straight-sets victory over Bellucci

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers
Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury