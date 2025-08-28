Iga Swiatek advances to US Open third round after tough victory over Lamens

Iga Swiatek advanced to the US Open third round on Thursday, August 29 with remarkable performance.
World number two defeated world number 66 Suzan Lamens with scored of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in a two-hour, six minute match.
Swiatek started the match very strongly, quickly winning the first set in 30 minutes.
In the second set, she seemed likely to secure an easy victory as she took a 4-3 lead by winning a game on her opponent's serve.
However, Lamens made a strong comeback and tied the second set at 4-4 after Swiatek made double fault at a very critical point.
Lamens then won her own serve and broke Swiatek's serve again, winning the second set.
But in the final set, Lamens was no longer able to keep her serve and Swiatek eventually won the match.
After winning the match, Wimbledon champion expressed, "It wasn't an easy match and I made some mistakes. I'm happy that at the end I could be more proactive. I felt like it depended on me and whether I was going to make mistakes or not," as per BBC Sports.
The player further added, "It was not easy, but the third set is a reset. You've got to start from the beginning and I knew I could play a little more precisely, so I just tried to do that."
Swiatek will now face Russia's Anna Kalinskaya in the third round who reached this stage by defeating Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan with scores of 6-1, 7-5.