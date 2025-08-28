Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony has officially announced its PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025, offering a range of exhilarating games, psychic espionage, and farming adventures.
Starting from September 2, 2025, Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members.
Psychonauts 2
The standout of the series is Psychonauts 2 (PS4), the platform-adventure from Tim Schafer's Double Fine Studios, which is owned by Microsoft.
Players step into the shoes of Razputin “Raz” Aquato, a gifted young psychic who has joined the international psychic espionage agency.
As he faces conspiracies and combat a frightening psychic villain.
Stardew Valley
Another game includes the renowned Stardew Valley (PS4), an indie farming and life simulation game that has attracted millions of gaming enthusiasts globally.
Now it’s your chance to see what Sony has brought for you.
PlayStation Plus members can claim the August series: Lies of P, Day Z, and My Hero One’s Justice 2 until September 1, 2025.
Viewfinder
Last but not least is Viewfinder (PS4, PS5), a first-person puzzle game that reevaluates perception.
It allows players control environments, unlock the mysteries hidden in its thriving realm.