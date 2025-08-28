Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift created a huge buzz worldwide with their engagement news and even after two days, it continues to garner attention.
On Tuesday, August 26, the NFL star and American singer-songwriter delighted their fans with the engagement news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.
The adorable photos were accompanied by a cheeky yet heartfelt caption that reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity.
Forbes estimated his net worth at $70 million just hours after their engagement was announced which is still much lower than that of his fiancee, whose net worth is $1.6 billion.
Kelce has so far earned $111 million from his 12-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and an additional $190 million from off-field ventures including a $100 million deal for his podcast, New Heights which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.
Pop icon’s beau, who stepped into acting last year with his debut in Ryan Murphy’s series Grotesquerie recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.
Kelce has also begun hosting Amazon's show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and was the host of Saturday Night Live in 2023.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end also makes money from brand endorsements with brands like Bud Light, Nike, Pfizer and State Farm.
Beside this, just hours after announcing his engagement, Kelce, who also has his own clothing brand Tru Kolors, revealed a new partnership with American Eagle.
For the unversed, the Blank Space singer and the player first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.