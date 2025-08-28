Home / Sports

Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity

Travis Kelces net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's net worth becomes viral topic after engagement with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift created a huge buzz worldwide with their engagement news and even after two days, it continues to garner attention.

On Tuesday, August 26, the NFL star and American singer-songwriter delighted their fans with the engagement news in a joint post on Instagram, sharing several photos from the dreamy proposal.

The adorable photos were accompanied by a cheeky yet heartfelt caption that reads, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."


Due to Swift's immense fame, Kelce's wealth has likely become a topic of public curiosity.

Forbes estimated his net worth at $70 million just hours after their engagement was announced which is still much lower than that of his fiancee, whose net worth is $1.6 billion.

Kelce has so far earned $111 million from his 12-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and an additional $190 million from off-field ventures including a $100 million deal for his podcast, New Heights which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

Pop icon’s beau, who stepped into acting last year with his debut in Ryan Murphy’s series Grotesquerie recently starred in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

Kelce has also begun hosting Amazon's show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and was the host of Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end also makes money from brand endorsements with brands like Bud Light, Nike, Pfizer and State Farm.

Beside this, just hours after announcing his engagement, Kelce, who also has his own clothing brand Tru Kolors, revealed a new partnership with American Eagle.

For the unversed, the Blank Space singer and the player first sparked dating rumours in September 2023 which were confirmed the following month when they both were seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

You Might Like:

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025

Sony releases PlayStation Plus monthly games for September 2025
Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley, and Viewfinder will be accessible to PlayStation Plus members

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo nears another huge milestone after 100 goals for Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al Nassr by signing new two-year contract

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch

Ostapenko, Townsend engage in fiery argument after US Open clash: Watch
Taylor Townsend fires back at Jelena Ostapenko's 'no class' comments after US Open win

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy

Lionel Messi opens up on injury ‘scare’ ahead of lifting 47th career trophy
Messi leads Inter Miami to lift another trophy after beating Orlando City in the Leagues Cup final

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open

Alcaraz's swift victory over Bellucci brings big relief to Sabalenka at US Open
Carlos Alcaraz powers into the third round of the US Open with straight-sets victory over Bellucci

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension

Kyle Hamilton becomes highest-paid NFL safety after Ravens contract extension
The Baltimore Ravens and Kyle Hamilton have extended their partnership with hopes to secure the Super Bowl

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers

Adam Thielen returns to Vikings after major NFL trade with Panthers
Adam Thielen played for the Minnesota Vikings for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record

Messi holds crown after Taylor-Travis engagement post surpasses Ronaldo record
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engagement becomes second-fastest Instagram post to reach 10 M likes

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift receive heartfelt ‘congrats’ from NFL on engagement
Kansas City Chiefs excited to welcome Taylor Swift as ‘permanent member’ after ‘fairytale’ engagement

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’

Oscar Piastri on F1 title fight with Lando Norris: ‘Pressure will ramp up’
Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Landon Norris by nine points

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership
The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets

Jonah Tong to mark MLB debut with New York Mets
The New York Mets have called up No. 4 prospect Jonah Tong for MLB debut ahead of Miami Marlins game