Istanbul hit by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake

Series of powerful earthquakes hit the largest city of Turkey, Istanbul

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 23, 2025
Series of powerful earthquakes hit the largest city of Turkey, Istanbul
Series of powerful earthquakes hit the largest city of Turkey, Istanbul

Istanbul, the largest city of Turkey, was jolted by a powerful series of earthquakes.

According to CNN, the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) of Turkey on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, said that a magnitude 6.5 earthquake hit off the coast of Istanbul at 12:49 (09:49 GMT).

AFAD added that the quake occurred in the Sea of Marmara close to Silivri, around 70 kilometres (40 miles) to the west of Istanbul. The continued shocks cause the buildings in the Turkish metropolis to shake.

As per AFAD's post on social media platform X, the initial powerful quake was followed by a series of three others with magnitudes of 4.4 to 4.9.

People quickly rushed out of the buildings and gathered in the streets.

No reports of immediate damage or casualities

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties; however, officials urged people to avoid buildings that could be unsafe as structures rocked in the city, located on the European and Asian shores of the Bosphorus Strait.

Kemal Cebi, the mayor of the Kucukcekmece district in western Istanbul, told local broadcaster NTV that there were “no negative developments yet”, but there are reports of traffic jams. He also highlighted that many of the buildings were already at high risk due to the density of the area, Al Jazeera reported.

Furthermore, Turkish broadcaster TGRT reported that a person has been injured after jumping from the balcony during the earthquake on a public holiday in the country.

Türkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya offered well wishes to the affected people and said emergency authorities have begun “field assessments.” 

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles

Sarah Ferguson shares heartbreaking truth after reuniting with King Charles
Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family

Prince Harry's 'Spare' saves Prince Louis future in the Royal Family
Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Miley Cyrus' mom breaks silence on rift with Noah amid Billy Ray’s new romance

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more

Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Pope Francis's moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for 3 days of public viewing
Pope Francis's moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for 3 days of public viewing
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE amid Tesla profits decline
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE amid Tesla profits decline
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
Denmark to Germany travel set to improve with record-breaking tunnel construction
Denmark to Germany travel set to improve with record-breaking tunnel construction
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death
Kai Trump earns praise from Donald Trump for her incredible golf talent
Kai Trump earns praise from Donald Trump for her incredible golf talent
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
Bamburgh ranked among UK’s top 50 most beautiful places
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi
US Vice-President JD Vance signals stronger US-India ties after meeting Modi
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Barron Trump's unique way to stay connected with friends revealed
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
Pope Francis’ funeral: From Trump to Zelenskyy, full list of world leaders attending
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia
US imposes record over 3,521% tariffs on solar panels from Southeast Asia