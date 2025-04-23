Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens

Raducanu beat Suzan Lamens to face Marta Kostyuk in the second round of the Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu beat Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Madrid Open.

According to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old battled through the first-set tie-break against the Dutch No 1 before converting the second of two break points to edge in front at 5-4 in the second set.

The British number two, playing competitively for the first time in almost a month, ground out a 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory on the outdoor clay.

Raducanu had tough fight agaisnt Lamens

The 2021 US Open winner said, “I'm pleased with how I just got on with it and didn't try to make too many excuses or complain too much - to myself or to my box. It was just accepting it was a challenge. I don't necessarily feel so comfortable on this surface but it is a surface I can get better on."

“I needed to fight and pull through some really difficult moments. When your opponent is hitting great shots it is easy to get frustrated and think 'oh my God, they've hit the line so many times'. But I had to reset and accept that she's good, here for a reason and playing amazing tennis,” she told BBC.

Raducanu trailed by a break in each set before instantly recovering and edged the bigger points to secure victory.

It isworth noting that this was her first win on outdoor clay in almost three years.

