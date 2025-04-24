World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history

84% of the world's coral reefs have been struck with the bleaching event that began in 2023

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 24, 2025
Worlds coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in oceans history
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history

Around 84% of the global's coral reefs have been reportedly in danger due to most intense bleaching event in recorded history.

On Wednesday, April 23, the International Coral Reef Initiative (ICRI), which is made up of more than 100 governments, non-governmental organisations, has shared that coral is facing one of the worst bleaching event in the history.

This marks the fourth global event affecting coral since 1998, and has now surpassed bleaching from 2014 to 2017 that hit some two-thirds of reefs.

ICRI further added in a shared statement that it is unclear, when the event will end, which is being blamed on warming ocean.

Last year was Earth's hottest year on record, which directly affected the ocean's temperature.

Importance of coral reefs

This level of temperature is deadly to corals, which are key to seafood production, tourism and protecting coastlines from erosion and storms.

Coral reefs are also referred to as "rainforest of the sea" as they support high levels of biodiversity.

What is a bleaching event?

The bright colours of coral are due to colourful algae that live inside them and are a food source for the coral.

Prolonged warmth causes the algae to release toxic compounds, and the coral reject them, leaving a stark white skeleton behind.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Coral Reef Watch program has added levels of bleaching alert scale to account for the growing risk of coral death, and efforts are underway to conserve and restore coral.

Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit

Meghan Markle pays surprise tribute to Royal Family member at TIME100 Summit
Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out

Bella Hadid celebrates Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday with heartfelt shout-out
World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history

World's coral reefs experience worst bleaching event in ocean's history
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan

Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Tariff tussle: 12 US states sue Trump over 'reckless' tariff plan
Pope Francis funeral: How to visit Rome to bid farewell to pontiff
Pope Francis funeral: How to visit Rome to bid farewell to pontiff
UK signals lowering US car tariffs in bid for trade deal
UK signals lowering US car tariffs in bid for trade deal
Scott Bessent hints at ‘big’ trade deal between US-China
Scott Bessent hints at ‘big’ trade deal between US-China
Vance warns Russia, Ukarine to accept US deal or ‘walk away’
Vance warns Russia, Ukarine to accept US deal or ‘walk away’
Istanbul hit by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake
Istanbul hit by powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake
Pope Francis's moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for 3 days of public viewing
Pope Francis's moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for 3 days of public viewing
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE amid Tesla profits decline
Elon Musk to step back from DOGE amid Tesla profits decline
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
New Jersey wildfire engulfs more than 8,000 acres, prompting evacuation
Denmark to Germany travel set to improve with record-breaking tunnel construction
Denmark to Germany travel set to improve with record-breaking tunnel construction
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives
Terror attack at popular tourist location in India claims at least 26 lives
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death
Open water swimming events: Safety concerns raised after swimmer's death