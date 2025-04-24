Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67

National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer Steve McMichael has died at the age of 67 after battling with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
According to CBS News, a long-time family spokesperson of the Chicago Bears icon famously known as “Mongo” died on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Lightways Hospice in suburban Joliet.
NFL reacts to Steve McMichael's death
The NFL, in a statement on X, wrote, “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.”
Cause of death
McMichael died after battling with ALS, also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells and the spinal cord and brain, causing loss of muscle control.
He was diagnosed with the neurological disease in 2021, and three years later he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He celebrated the moment with his family, friends and former teammates after being confined to a bed.
A year later, in August 2024, he finally earned his spot in the Hall of Fame via the senior committee.
Career achievements
Steve McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL with three different teams, including the New England Patriots (1980), Chicago Bears (1981-1993), and Green Bay Packers (1994).
He played most, 13, seasons with the Chicago Bears and became a key member of the team’s dominant 1985 Super Bowl XX championship win.
He played a record-breaking 191 consecutive games and was ranked second in the Bear’s history with 92.5 sacks.
McMichael was selected 2 times for the first-team All-Pro and 3 times for the second-team All-Pro and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.