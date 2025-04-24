Steve McMichael: NFL Hall of Famer passes away at 67

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies after batelling with motor neuron disease, ALS

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies after batelling with motor neuron disease, ALS
Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies after batelling with motor neuron disease, ALS

National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer Steve McMichael has died at the age of 67 after battling with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

According to CBS News, a long-time family spokesperson of the Chicago Bears icon famously known as “Mongo” died on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Lightways Hospice in suburban Joliet.

NFL reacts to Steve McMichael's death

The NFL, in a statement on X, wrote, “The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

Cause of death

McMichael died after battling with ALS, also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells and the spinal cord and brain, causing loss of muscle control.

He was diagnosed with the neurological disease in 2021, and three years later he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He celebrated the moment with his family, friends and former teammates after being confined to a bed.

A year later, in August 2024, he finally earned his spot in the Hall of Fame via the senior committee.

Career achievements

Steve McMichael played 15 seasons in the NFL with three different teams, including the New England Patriots (1980), Chicago Bears (1981-1993), and Green Bay Packers (1994).

He played most, 13, seasons with the Chicago Bears and became a key member of the team’s dominant 1985 Super Bowl XX championship win.

He played a record-breaking 191 consecutive games and was ranked second in the Bear’s history with 92.5 sacks.

McMichael was selected 2 times for the first-team All-Pro and 3 times for the second-team All-Pro and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie join mom Sarah Ferguson for special engagement after Easter
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez clash over major decision after finalizing divorce
Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House

Musk, Treasury Secretary Bessent get into fiery argument in White House
Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home

Meghan Markle shares why 'With Love, Meghan' was not filmed at her home
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Emma Raducanu kicks off Madrid Open bid with straight-sets win over Lamens
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Max Verstappen slammed for 'unprofessional, disrespectful' podium behavior
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
Rafael Nadal confident of defeating Federer, Djokovic, Murray at golf
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
How to get Skeleton Key in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered?
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80
Mike Patrick, legendary NFL announcer, dies at 80
Star Wars Zero Company set to debut soon with advanced gameplay
Star Wars Zero Company set to debut soon with advanced gameplay
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
Los Angeles Lakers score big win against Minnesota Timberwolves at NBA Playoffs
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
George Russell to join Max Verstappen at Red Bull?
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Cameron Brink names her fashion favourite at WNBA Draft
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
Jack Draper defends Jannik Sinner ahead of his comeback after doping ban
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released with modern makeover
Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence
Michael Slater, ex-cricketer receives 4-year prison sentence for domestic violence