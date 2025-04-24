WhatsApp launches ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ features for secure interaction

WhatsApp has officially launched a new “Advanced Chat Privacy” feature that adds an extra layer of protection to one-on-one and group conversations.
Meta-owned instant messaging platform announced on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that the new privacy and security feature is designed to stop attempts to save media and export chat content.
Notably, WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for messages and calls, while the latest “Advanced Chat Privacy” functionality enables users to prevent others from sharing content outside of WhatsApp.
How WhatsApp's ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ work?
WhatsApp stated that the new feature, available in both individual and group chats, adds an extra layer of privacy.
When the setting is enabled, the “Advanced Chat Privacy” feature allows you to block others from exporting chats.
The feature also limits the use of messages for artificial intelligence (AI) features.
This functionality aims to help provide everyone in the chat more assurance that the conversation is less likely to be shared beyond the chat.
WhatsApp claims this feature is particularly helpful in group conversations where participants may not know each other well.
How to enable ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ on WhatsApp
Users can enable the “Advanced Chat Privacy” feature by tapping the Chat name and tapping “Advanced Chat Privacy.”
According to the company, this new setting is rolling out to everyone who has updated WhatsApp to the latest version.
To note, the feature is available to WhatsApp users on iOS and Android smartphones.