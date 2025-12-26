D4vd case: Investigator finds troubling items at Hollywood home

No arrest has been made more than three months after Celeste Rivas' body was discovered in a trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd's name.
While the singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been named a person of interest in the case, authorities have been keeping the details under wraps as of now.
However, a private investigator, hired by D4vd's Hollywood rental landlord, has also been on the case, highlighting some of the strange items he found on the property after it was left abandoned.
Although the LAPD did search the property weeks after Celeste's body was discovered in early September, a day after her 15th birthday, there were still notable items of interest left behind.
Steve Fischer, the PI, found a burn cage in the house. Commonly used as an outdoor incinerator to dispose of yard waste, the cage is banned in Los Angeles County.
The investigator noted that the cage was ordered under a pseudonym, never used, and discovered in its original box.
Previously, Steve revealed that he found farming equipments that you may not find in normal households inside the residence, describing them as "heavy duty".
Moreover, days after the teen, who is speculated to have been in a romantic relationship with the singer before her death, was discovered, D4vd cancelled his tour shows, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since then.
While a grand jury was apparently hearing evidence regarding Celeste's death, D4vd remains a free man.