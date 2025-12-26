Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal drop sweet glimpse from first Christmas as parents

Christmas has become a whole lot merrier for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal this year!
On Thursday, December 25, the lovebirds celebrated their first Christmas after welcoming their first child, a baby boy, last month.
Taking to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress posted a heartwarming photo, offering fans a glimpse into her festive holiday with husband Vicky and their family members.
“Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas,” she captioned.
The delightful snap features the new mother glowing in a stunning red ensemble as she beamingly held her actor husband close, who was dressed in a cream-colored shirt and sported a Santa Claus cap and stylish black sunglasses.
Joining them in the celebrations were the Chhaava actor’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, and the Singh is Kinng starlet’s brother, Sebastien Laurent Michel.
Meanwhile, a beautifully adorned Christmas tree featuring several sparkling lights and decorative items added the perfect festive vibe to the sweet photo.
Katrina’s delightful post was also re-shared by Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram Stories.
About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal first met in early 2019 and exchanged vows nearly six years later on December 9, 2021, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.
The couple welcomed their first child, a son, last month, and announced the joyful news via a sweet Instagram post, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”