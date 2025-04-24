Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers

Meta has officially announced that its Instagram Threads app will expand ads to all advertisers globally.
The American-based tech giant revealed on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that the expansion will allow eligible advertisers to reach Threads with over 320 million monthly active users.
Moreover, it will include access to an inventory filter to control the sensitivity level of content.
What to expect?
According to the company, the new ad placement within the Threads feed will be switched on by default for all new ad campaigns that use either Meta’s Advantage+ or Manual Placements.
It is worth noting that Threads has been testing ads in the U.S. and Japan.
Meta believes that the Threads community is now robust enough to monetise and compete for advertiser dollars against its competitor, Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter).
Speaking to investors, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that Threads will reach more than 1 billion people over the next “several years.”
He also noted that the network had been adding “more than 1 million signups per day.”
To help grow Threads, Meta is testing ways inspired by emerging social networks like Mastodon and Bluesky.
Meta is integrating its app with the ActivityPub protocol, which connects Threads to a wider, decentralised open web known as the fediverse, while this integration has yet to be completed.
According to the reports, Threads has also copied some of Bluesky’s more popular features, including the ability to create custom feeds, and introduced its take on Bluesky’s Starter Packs, offering curated lists of recommended users for newcomers to follow.