Jamie Vardy set to leave Leicester City after 13 iconic years

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City's captain is set to leave the club at the end of this season.
The club officially announced his departure on Thursday, April 24 that Vardy will leave the team after playing for 13 years.
Vardy, who joined the Foxes in 2012, played in more than 400 matches and helped the team win big tittles like the Premier League and FA Cup.
He is the top goal scorer of Leicester City in the Premier League history and so far has scored 198 goals for Leicester City.
What did Vardy say about his departure?
In a video message, posted by the club on their social media, Vardy expressed his sadness about leaving the club, saying, "To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually."
The 38-year-old went on to share, "I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs."
"It's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about it, but I think the timing it right. Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart," Vardy added.
Has Vardy announced his retirement along with saying goodbye to the club?
In a separate video posted on his Instagram, Vardy clarified that he plans to keep playing but will be joing another club instead of retiring.
"This isn't retirement. I want to keep on playing and doing what I enjoy most; scoring goas. I may be 38 but I still have the desire and ambition to achieve so much more." Vardy shared.
Vardy now needs two goals to reach 200 goals for Leicester City and to achieve this milestone, he has five games left in this season.