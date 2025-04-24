China lifts off three new astronauts to space station

CMSA announced that two Pakistani astronauts will get spaceflight training in China

China lifts off three new astronauts to space station
China lifts off three new astronauts to space station

China has sent three astronauts to its permanently occupied space station in its 15th crewed spaceflight and the 20th overall in the Shenzhou program, which was initiated over three decades ago.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-20 and the crew launched atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Thursday, April 24, at 5:17p.m (0917 GMT), as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced that two Pakistani astronauts will get spaceflight training in China to participate in a joint mission to the country’s space station, becoming the first foreign astronaut to enter China's Tiangong space station.

One of the two Pakistanis will take part as a payload specialist, reported by state-run Xinhua.

These astronauts will help the crew with daily activities and perform scientific experiments for Pakistan.

The crew will conduct new life science experiments involving zebrafish, planarians and streptomyces, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Lin Xiqiang stated.

These experiments will mark China's first space-based investigation into the regeneration of planarians, a new organism introduced to China's space station and known for their extraordinary ability to regrow organs, Lin added.

The lift off-comes as China’s progress in lunar and space exploration is expanding in different countries. 

King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025

King Charles releases poignant message on Anzac Day 2025
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour

UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral

Prince William marks solo outing ahead of Pope Francis’ funeral
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets

WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
Meta expands live translation feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses users
Meta expands live translation feature to Ray-Ban smart glasses users
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
Meta's Threads expands ad capabilities to global advertisers
WhatsApp launches ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ features for secure interaction
WhatsApp launches ‘Advanced Chat Privacy’ features for secure interaction
YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
YouTube TV redesign set to launch soon: What to expect
Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome
Google abandons plans for third-party cookie changes in Chrome
Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Apple releases public beta 2 software on macOS Sequoia, more
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report
Intel to cut over 20% of employees under new CEO: Report
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram releases ‘Edits’ app with AI features to beat CapCut
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Instagram down: Thousands affected as app and website face outage in US and UK
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Zoom introduces AI-powered companion, task management features
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature
Bluesky announces blue check verification feature