WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets

The firearm, a Webley Mk VI Revolver, was produced in the UK for several countries from 1887 to 1963

  • April 24, 2025
The landscape gardeners recently made an incredible discovery of World War I-era item that even left them astonished.

The landscape gardeners, while removing an old driveway in Ramsgate, Kent, discovered a rusty World War I-era revolver and bullets embedded in the concrete, as per Express.

The gun, a Webley Mk VI revolver which is a 455 (11.6 mm) weapon was found last month when the workers were digging up and removing old concrete.

After flipping over a section of concrete, they were surprised to find the barrel of the gun.

Upon closer inspection, they found a bent barrel, rusted frame and deteriorating grip.

However, the surprise didn't stop there. Along with the World War I-era revolver, the landscapers also found 13 live bullets embedded in the same concrete slab.

Webley Mk VI Revolver

The firearm, a Webley Mk VI Revolver, was produced in the UK for several countries from 1887 to 1963.

It is considered historical relic, with earlier version of revolver having been used during the Boer War in the 19th century.

After discovering the revolver and live rounds, the landscapers informed Kent Police, who are now investigating the find and securing the weapon for further examination.

WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets

