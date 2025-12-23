Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova celebrate baby no. 4’s arrival

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have welcomed a new addition to their family.
In a joint Instagram post with her partner on Monday, December 22, the 44-year-old Russian model shared a joyful update, announcing the birth of their fourth child.
“My Sunshine 12.17.2025,” she captioned alongside an adorable photo of the newborn.
However, the model did not reveal any additional details about the baby’s name and gender.
The heartwarming photo showed a tender glimpse at the little one, bundled in a blanket, wearing a hospital hat and cuddled beside a plush sloth.
In addition to the newborn baby, Anna and Enrique are also parents to three more children – twins Lucy and Nicholas, 8, and Mary, 5.
The news of their fourth pregnancy was revealed by an insider close to the couple in August, who told PEOPLE, “Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again. They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias relationship:
Enrique Iglesias first met the love of his life Anna Kournikova in 2001 while filming the music video for his song Escape.
Known for keeping their relationship low-key, the lovebirds share four children and live a private family life.