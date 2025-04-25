OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool

OpenAI has announced a "lightweight" version of ChatGPT deep research tool for it's users.

On Thursday, April 24, the tech-giant shared that the research feature, which scans the internet to help users with their in-depth research, will be available for free users.

Along with that, the latest update will also increase queries limit for Plus, Team, Enterprise consumers.

ChatGPT deep research tool new query limits

With the new version, OpenAI Pro users will be allowed 250 deep research queries per day while, Team, Enterprise, Educational users will have the limit 25 queries.

Additionally, Free users will be able to receive help from the chat-bot for upto five queries.

The new version is powered by a version of OpenAI's o4-mini model.

Although, it's not as proficient as the "full" deep research, the tech-giant has claimed it is cheaper, enabling the company to increase the usage limit of the tool.

Turning to official X account, OpenAI, in a series of post penned, "Responses will typically be shorter while maintaining the depth and quality you’ve come to expect."

The social media post also unveiled that once the user reached their daily limit of queries, deep research will automatically provide lightweight version's response.

Influx of deep research tool across AI-world

In recent times, the tech-world has seen an increase in deep research tools across chat-bots including Google's Gemini, xAI's Grok and Microsoft's Copilot.

The tools are operated by reasoning AI models, which possess key skills for conducting in-depth research on a subject, including ability to think through problems and fact-check themselves.

ChatGPT's lightweight deep research will be available for Enterprise and educational users next week with similar activities as Team users.

