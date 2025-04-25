Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign

Streets of Australia and New Zealand witnessed massive crowds as they gather to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day.
On Friday, April 25 residents attended dawn services and street marches to observe the national day of remembrance for those "who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacemaking operations."
In political scenes, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton took a day off from campaigning ahead of general elections on May 3, to show their respect.
What is Anzac Day
April 25 marks the day of an unsuccessful campaign to capture Gallipoli Peninsula by newly formed Australia and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) in 1915.
It was soldiers' first combat of World War I, which resulted in 130,000 deaths on both sides.
New Zealand Prime Minister in Gallipoli
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon travelled to Gallipoli to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the landing day.
In his statement he noted, "What happened here scarred generations of New Zealanders, while we remain proud of those who serve, we do not glorify what happened here. We know too much to do that."
The service was also attended by King Charles III's sister Princess Anne, who was representing the British Royal Family.
As both the countries observe public holiday, services were held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, which around 26,000 attended.
Along with that major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth also observed massive crowds paying their respect to war dead.