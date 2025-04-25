Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?

Pope Francis's burial place has witnessed number of devotees flocking towards the church ahead of the funeral

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 25, 2025
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?

Pope Francis had already made an unexpected decision about his burial place before his death.

His Holiness, who passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, will be buried at a basilica instead of Vatican.

Usually, popes are buried within Vatican City, beneath St. Peter's Basilica, however Francis will become the first pontiff in more than a century, to be buried outside the city.

This decision was made on the request of the pope, who expressed his wish to have a "simple" tomb a couple of miles away in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, also known as St. Mary Major.

Pope Francis wish to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore

In December 2023, Pope Francis expressed his desire for Santa Maria Maggiore to be his last resting place as he felt a "very strong connection" with the basilica.

Francis' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square, before his body is taken to the burial place, on the other side of the river in central Rome.

Vatican unveiled pontiff's will following his death, which read, "The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus."

Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore structure

Francis will be buried in a light-filled basilica, which is perched on top of one of the seven hills in which ancient Rome was built.

The bell tower of Santa Maria Maggiore is the tallest in the capital, with the height of 246-feet.

Furthermore, the church has a strong history, as it was commissioned by Pope Sixtus III in 431.

Santa Maria Maggiore held a special significance for Pope Francis as he used to visit it on Sunday mornings.

Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala

Olivia Rodrigo receives huge honor at Planned Parenthood Gala
King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service

King Charles shares rare glimpses of Duchess Sophie from Anzac Day Service
Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?

Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade

World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
World's tallest skyscraper construction to continue after a decade
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
Anzac Day: Australia, New Zealand pay respect to soldiers died in Gallipoli campaign
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
California crowned as world's 4th largest economy surpassing Japan
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
Hell ant from dinosaur era discovered in Brazil
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
UK school suspensions, exclusions hit record highs amid rising disruptive behaviour
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
WWI relic uncovered: Landscapers discover hidden Webley Revolver, live bullets
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
UK weather set to soar as temperatures climb to 27C next week
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
Pope Francis' doctor revealed 'heartbreaking' final regret before his death
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
French school stabbing: Teenage girl killed, several injured in brutal attack
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
Ancient secrets unveiled: Roman skeleton confirms gladiators fought lions
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
American Airlines flight crew faces backlash over passenger death
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks
Crimea Controversy: Trump slams Zelenskyy for harming peace talks