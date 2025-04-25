Why Pope Francis wanted to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore?

Pope Francis had already made an unexpected decision about his burial place before his death.
His Holiness, who passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, will be buried at a basilica instead of Vatican.
Usually, popes are buried within Vatican City, beneath St. Peter's Basilica, however Francis will become the first pontiff in more than a century, to be buried outside the city.
This decision was made on the request of the pope, who expressed his wish to have a "simple" tomb a couple of miles away in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore, also known as St. Mary Major.
Pope Francis wish to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore
In December 2023, Pope Francis expressed his desire for Santa Maria Maggiore to be his last resting place as he felt a "very strong connection" with the basilica.
Francis' funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, in St. Peter’s Square, before his body is taken to the burial place, on the other side of the river in central Rome.
Vatican unveiled pontiff's will following his death, which read, "The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus."
Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore structure
Francis will be buried in a light-filled basilica, which is perched on top of one of the seven hills in which ancient Rome was built.
The bell tower of Santa Maria Maggiore is the tallest in the capital, with the height of 246-feet.
Furthermore, the church has a strong history, as it was commissioned by Pope Sixtus III in 431.
Santa Maria Maggiore held a special significance for Pope Francis as he used to visit it on Sunday mornings.