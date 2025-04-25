UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists

This town, known for its beautiful tourist attractions, has been a favourite destination for tourists for over 100 years

UK's most budget-friendly coastal town: A hidden gem for tourists

A popular coastal town in the United Kingdom, Blackpool has been recognized as one of the most budget friendly places to live or visit in the country.

The town, is known for its beautiful tourist attractions and it has been a favourite destination for tourists for over 100 years because of things like its famous tower, colourful lights, donkey rides on the beach and its popular amusement park called Pleasure Beach.

Pleasure Beach
Pleasure Beach
Stunning views above Pleasure Beach
Stunning views above Pleasure Beach

In the 1800s, a railway was built that connected Blackpool to important towns known for textiles.

Because of this easy access, many Brits started visiting Blackpool during holidays.

Afterwards, it has become a most popular place for tourists especially between the years 1918 and 1939.

As per ExpressUK, in 2023, Blackpool saw 21.5 million tourists which was a 6% increase from the previous year.

The resort contributes 32% to the overall value of Lancashire's tourism economy.

Based on recent research this place ranked second on the list of budget friendly travel spot.

Many of the attractions in Blackpool like arcades do not require any entrance fees which allows tourists to explore and and enjoy in the town without spending money to access them.

Which location ranks number one as the most affordable location?

Plymouth, a city in England was identified as the most affordable and popular location with hotel prices of £65 in April.

On the other hand, Blackpool has an average hotel cost of £69 in the same month.

