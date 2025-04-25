Hannah Dugan arrested for obstructing justice in shocking courtroom twist

Hannah Dugan, a judge in Wisconsin was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday, April 25.
As per multiple outlets, she was arrested for allegedly attempting to help undocumented immigrant who appeared in her court in avoiding arrest.
As a result, Dugan has been charged with obstructing justice and concealing an individual, helping someone avoid arrest.
In a court hearing, Dugan's lawyer said that she deeply regrets her arrest and disagrees with it stating, "It was not made in the interest of public safety."
As per the reports, Dugan was released without having to pay bail and is scheduled for a hearing on May 15.
What actually happened?
According to FBI court documents, an immigration judge had issued an arrest warrant on April 17 for immigrant, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, who had already been deported from the US in 2013.
The next day, he appeared in a court hearing and immigration and FBI agents went to the courthouse to arrest him.
When Judge Dugan learned about them, she directed several agents to the office of the county's chief justice.
The document further claims that while the agents were distracted, Dugan secretly led Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer to a side door, used by jurors to help them leave the courtroom without being arrested.
However, only few minutes later, authorities caught him.
What punishment Dugan could get?
If found guilty of both charges, she could face up to six years in prison.
The charge of obstruction could lead to a prison sentence of upto five years and a fine of $250,000.
While, the charge of concealment could result in upto one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.