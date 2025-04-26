US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin

US president suggests Russia and Ukraine meet ‘at high levels to finish it off’

  World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  April 26, 2025
US President Donald Trump, after an envoy meeting with Vladimir Putin, revealed that Russia and Ukraine are “very close to deal.”

According to CNN, after a three-hour-long meeting between US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian president Putin at the Kremlin on Friday, April 25, 2025, Trump claimed that the two sides have agreed to ‘most of the major points.”

Trump suggests Russia-Ukraine to ‘finish it off’

The Republican president, after landing in Rome for the Pope Francis funeral, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, wrote, “A good day in talks and meetings with Russia and Ukraine. They are very close to a deal, and the two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’”

"Most of the major points are agreed to. Stop the bloodshed, NOW. We will be wherever is necessary to help facilitate the END to this cruel and senseless war!" he added.

Russia calls the talks ‘constructive’ and useful

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, a former Russian ambassador to Washington, after meeting with the US envoy, said that the talks were very useful and constructive and it has brought America and Russia closer.

Ushakov, who was part of the meeting, told reporters, “This conversation allowed the Russian and US positions to be further brought closer together, not only on Ukraine but also on a number of other international issues.”

Notably, this was Witkoff’s fourth trip to Russia since Trump's return to the White House in January 2025. The US president has self-imposed a deadline to end the war within the first 100 days of his administration.

