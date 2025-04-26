2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom

  • April 26, 2025
2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom

A two-year-old US citizens has been deported to Honduras in a shocking move.

As reported by NBC, on Friday, April 25, a federal judge in Louisiana shared that the child was deported with her mother with "no meaningful process."

In an order scheduling for next month, US District Judge Terry Doughty penned, "The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her."

However, Doughty noted that the Court is unaware of the circumstances involving the mother willingness to take the child with her.

According to the judge, the Louisiana court contacted a government lawyer at Friday's afternoon to speak with the child's mother and learned that she was already on a plane.

At around 1 p.m., the court was informed that the mother-child duo already reached Honduras.

Next court hearing scheduling

The next hearing is scheduled for May 16, which Doughty wrote was "in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process."

The mother and her two daughters, including the 2-year-old US citizen, who is referred to as VML in court documents, were taken on Tuesday morning in New Orleans by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the woman went to a scheduled meeting with the agency.

According to the lawyers opposing the deportation, the family was checking in with an "intensive Supervision Appearance Program" office.

Along with that, the father of the child, who lives in the US, had reportedly sought custody of VML after mother's arrest and asked the child to be placed with a custodian who is "ready and willing" to care for her.

Children birth details

VML was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 4, 2023 and is a US citizen, meanwhile, the other child, who is 11-year-old was born in Honduras.

