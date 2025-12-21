Shraddha Kapoor gives 'quirky' reply to Big B’s witty coffee joke

Shraddha Kapoor delighted fans with her sweet reaction after Amitabh Bachchan humorously backed a fan's coffee date request on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 17.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Aashiqui 2 actress reshared a clip from the episode showing the fan, who claimed to be her biggest fan, asking Big B to request a coffee date with her.
Bachchan couldn't resist adding a humorous warning, jokingly telling the fan that Shraddha's father is none other than Shakti Kapoor, who is known for his villainous role in Hindi films.
Responding to the request, Shraddha wrote playfully, "Amitabh Bachchan sir, since I'm your biggest fan, sabse pehle aap mere saath coffee piyo (firstly, you drink coffee with me)."
Appreciating Amitabh for his hosting skills, the Baaghi actress added, “You can make everything classy, dignified and beautiful. Best host in the world."
Shraddha made her acting debut with the 2010 action thriller Teen Patti, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley, R. Madhavan, and Raima Sen.
On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor last appeared in the film Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao and will reprise her role in Stree 3, which is slated to release on August 13, 2027.