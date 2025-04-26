Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US

Spotify has quietly begun raising prices in some countries, such as Netherlands and Luxembourg

Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US
Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US

Spotify is planning to increase its subscription prices in dozens of countries globally this summer.

According to people familiar the company plans to raise prices by the equivalent of €1 on individual subscriptions in countries across Europe and Latin America as early as June.

To note, Spotify will not raise prices in the US this summer. The streaming service increased its monthly price in the country in July 2024.

Even after recent price increases, a Spotify subscription in the US costs $11.99 a month, compared with $9.99 a month when the group launched in the country 14 years ago.

Spotify plans to hike price

Notably, Spotify has quietly begun raising prices in some countries, such as the Netherlands and Luxembourg, in recent weeks.

The push would intensify considerably this summer, said a person familiar with the matter.

According to multiple reports, streaming groups including Spotify were considering charging extra money for early access to music.

The Financial Times report suggested that Spotify is eyeing a “super-premium” tier that would cost an extra $6, on top of the $11 a month fee in the US.

These premium subscriptions would be different across the major platforms, according to several executives who are involved in these discussions. Apple, Amazon and YouTube are also preparing premium versions of their music streaming services.

Spotify’s stock has more than doubled in the past year as the group has delivered both profits and subscriber growth. 

Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival

Lana Del Rey reveals kiss with Morgan Wallen in new song at Stagecoach Festival
Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US

Spotify plans to hike price for international subscribers outside US
Kate Middleton joins Prince William in honoring late Pope after funeral

Kate Middleton joins Prince William in honoring late Pope after funeral
Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute

Justin Bieber announces death of his 'papa' with somber tribute
Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report
Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 Pro with a new rear camera design: Report
Gmail update brings convenient ‘Slider’ for smartphone users
Gmail update brings convenient ‘Slider’ for smartphone users
Anthropic issues takedown notice to OpenAI amid increased AI tool rivalry
Anthropic issues takedown notice to OpenAI amid increased AI tool rivalry
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
WhatsApp to expand set of emojis for messages and media: Report
Microsoft unveils 'Recall', AI-centric feature on Copilot Plus PCs
Microsoft unveils 'Recall', AI-centric feature on Copilot Plus PCs
YouTube tests AI Overviews in search results with video carousel format
YouTube tests AI Overviews in search results with video carousel format
Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads
Perplexity set to monitor user data to sell hyper-personalised ads
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
TikTok brings support for ALT text for images
Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon
Celestial smiley face: Moon, Venus, and Saturn to team up soon
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
OpenAI launches cost-effective version of ChatGPT deep research tool
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
YouTube to launch new UI for video player to celebrate 20th anniversary: Report
China lifts off three new astronauts to space station
China lifts off three new astronauts to space station