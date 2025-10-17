Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers

A mysterious and radiant glow is emanating from the center of our galaxy, which has become a centre of attraction for all space enthusiasts.
Several scientists believe it could help uncover the greatest mystery of the universe.
For decades, scientists have been baffled by a diffuse gamma-ray glow radiating from the Milky Way’s core. However, a recent study discovered that it may come from either colliding dark matter particles or spinning neutron stars.
If it's due to the collision of dark matter, this could be the first real evidence of its existence.
A professor of physics and astronomy at Johns Hopkins University, Joseph Silk stated, “Dark matter dominates the universe and holds galaxies together. Gamma rays, and specifically the excess light we’re observing at the centre of our galaxy, could be our first clue.”
Using simulations, scientists mapped where dark matter might cluster in the Milky Way.
However, researchers note that revived neutron stars — pulsars — could also explain the glow, though this would require assuming more pulsars exist than currently detected.
The pattern matched real-world data, strengthening the dark matter theory.
However, future experiments will reveal the accurate theory. Higher energy gamma rays would suggest pulsars, while lower-energy rays might confirm dark matter collisions milky way galaxy gamma ray glow