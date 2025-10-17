Sci-Tech

Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers

Recent study discovered radiant glow may come from either colliding dark matter particles or spinning neutron stars

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers
Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers

A mysterious and radiant glow is emanating from the center of our galaxy, which has become a centre of attraction for all space enthusiasts.

Several scientists believe it could help uncover the greatest mystery of the universe.

For decades, scientists have been baffled by a diffuse gamma-ray glow radiating from the Milky Way’s core. However, a recent study discovered that it may come from either colliding dark matter particles or spinning neutron stars.

If it's due to the collision of dark matter, this could be the first real evidence of its existence.

A professor of physics and astronomy at Johns Hopkins University, Joseph Silk stated, “Dark matter dominates the universe and holds galaxies together. Gamma rays, and specifically the excess light we’re observing at the centre of our galaxy, could be our first clue.”

Using simulations, scientists mapped where dark matter might cluster in the Milky Way.

However, researchers note that revived neutron stars — pulsars — could also explain the glow, though this would require assuming more pulsars exist than currently detected.

The pattern matched real-world data, strengthening the dark matter theory.

However, future experiments will reveal the accurate theory. Higher energy gamma rays would suggest pulsars, while lower-energy rays might confirm dark matter collisions milky way galaxy gamma ray glow

Tech giants in NYC? Mamdani says affordable living could make it happen

Tech giants in NYC? Mamdani says affordable living could make it happen
The New York mayoral debate saw candidates wooing tech CEOs as they discussed intense topics including affordable living and Trump

Is Venmo and PayPal down? Services restore after widespread outage

Is Venmo and PayPal down? Services restore after widespread outage
PayPal outages spiked to up to 10,000 reports just after 12 p.m. EDT, before significantly dropping from there

Meta to discontinue Messenger desktop apps for Mac and Windows

Meta to discontinue Messenger desktop apps for Mac and Windows
Users will no longer be able to log into the apps and will be redirected to the Facebook website to access Messenger

Is YouTube down right now? Here’s what to know after widespread outage

Is YouTube down right now? Here’s what to know after widespread outage
YouTube has addressed the issues in a statement and said that it had been resolved and content should play as usual

Spotify collaborates with record labels to generate ‘artist-first’ AI music products

Spotify collaborates with record labels to generate ‘artist-first’ AI music products
This significant move comes after receiving massive backlash over AI-generated music making waves on the platform

Sam Altman defends OpenAI's ChatGPT after erotica backlash: ‘Not moral police’

Sam Altman defends OpenAI's ChatGPT after erotica backlash: ‘Not moral police’
OpenAI boss breaks silence after widespread backlash on ChatGPT controversy regarding erotica content

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features
Veo 3.1 builds on the May release of Veo 3, providing significant enhancements in audio quality, narrative comprehension

Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU

Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU
Thread's new launch marks the feature’s debut in the EU, where both group messaging and individuals are now launched

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price
The iPad Pro, accessible in 11-inch and 13-inch models, boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year
OpenAI's chatbot to permit mature content for verified adult users as part of a broader 'age-gating' rollout

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage
The company addressed the Vodafone issues, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users
Teen accounts on Instagram will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes