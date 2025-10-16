Is YouTube down right now? Here’s what to know after widespread outage

YouTube reportedly grappled with a widespread outage on Wednesday, affecting thousands of users worldwide.
On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, the users of video-streaming giant reported problems watching videos and accessing the platform; however, the Youtube outage has been resolved now.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the outage started at around 4:36 p.m. PT, and reports spiked over 800,000 within two hours.
Nearly 63% of users reported issues related to YouTube video streaming, 30% users faced issues while accessing the platform, and around 7% faced issues while using the YouTube website.
YouTube acknowledges the outage
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the company has addressed the issues in a statement and said that it had been resolved and content should play as usual on the Alphabet-owned video sharing platform.
Notably, the cause behind the major YouTube outage remains under wraps.