WhatsApp sets new message limits to tackle spam and unwanted chats

WhatsApp will now count every message unreplied message toward a monthly limit

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
In a significant update, WhatsApp has launched new limits on how many messages individuals and businesses can send to unknown users without receiving a response, aiming to minimise spam on the platform.

The Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a range of advanced features like groups, communities, and business messaging.

With the latest update, every message sent to someone who hasn’t replied will count toward a monthly limit.

For example, sharing three messages to a new contract at a conference would count against that limit.

However, WhatsApp has kept further details under wraps, as it's still testing. Whenever users approach the limit, the company will issue an in-app warning showing their remaining count.

It is pertinent to mention this precautionary measure is particularly for spammers and businesses that mass-message people.

Last year, WhatsApp has launched multiple anti-spam tools. In July 2024, it started testing limits on how many marketing messages businesses can send per month.

Additionally, it has added options for users to unsubscribe from business messages. 

In the beginning of 2025, WhatsApp diversified its experiments limiting broadcast messages across more than a dozen countries, including India—its largest market with over 500 million users.

