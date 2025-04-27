Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

Pictures of Pope Francis' tomb have been made public on Sunday, April 27.
The pope was buried in a private ceremony at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome.
This followed a public funeral mass held outdoors at the Vatican which was attended by an estimated 250,000 people.
The Pope's funeral was attended by many world leaders including head of state, government and monarchs.
A white rose was placed on the Pope's tomb which is engraved with the word "Franciscus" which is his name in Latin.
Above the name, a crucifix is illuminated by a single spotlight.
This is the first time in more than 100 years that a Pope has been buried outside of the Vatican.
The last Pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Pope Leo XIII who died in 1903 and was buried in another Roman Basilica in 1924.
Early on Sunday, mourners stood in line outside the church to pay their respects to the Pope.
The Vatican revealed on Monday, April 21, that Pope passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.
Donald Trump and Zelenskyy hold meeting at Pope's funeral:
A significant meeting took place between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a funeral.
Following the meeting, Trump raised concerns about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to end the war in Ukraine.
The Pope had often urged for peace to end the war which had been ongoing for three years, during his time as pope.