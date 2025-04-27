Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

Pope Francis was buried in a private ceremony at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place
Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

Pictures of Pope Francis' tomb have been made public on Sunday, April 27.

The pope was buried in a private ceremony at the Santa Maria Maggiore church in Rome.

This followed a public funeral mass held outdoors at the Vatican which was attended by an estimated 250,000 people.

The Pope's funeral was attended by many world leaders including head of state, government and monarchs.

A white rose was placed on the Pope's tomb which is engraved with the word "Franciscus" which is his name in Latin.

Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place
Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

Above the name, a crucifix is illuminated by a single spotlight.

Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

This is the first time in more than 100 years that a Pope has been buried outside of the Vatican.

Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place

The last Pope to be buried outside the Vatican was Pope Leo XIII who died in 1903 and was buried in another Roman Basilica in 1924.

Early on Sunday, mourners stood in line outside the church to pay their respects to the Pope.

The Vatican revealed on Monday, April 21, that Pope passed away because of a stroke in the brain which caused him to fall into a coma and led to heart failure.

Donald Trump and Zelenskyy hold meeting at Pope's funeral: 

A significant meeting took place between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a funeral.

Following the meeting, Trump raised concerns about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to end the war in Ukraine.

The Pope had often urged for peace to end the war which had been ongoing for three years, during his time as pope.

Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56

Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties

Prince William focuses on special ‘projects’ after resuming royal duties
Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish

Zurich Classic: McIlroy, Lowry set for final round battle after strong finish
King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims

King Charles, Queen Camilla extend condolences to Vancouver incident victims
Titanic survivor's rare letter fetches record £300,000 at auction
Titanic survivor's rare letter fetches record £300,000 at auction
Owner's T-shirt helps find lost dog after 529 days
Owner's T-shirt helps find lost dog after 529 days
Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival turns deadly after car drives into crowd
Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival turns deadly after car drives into crowd
Iranian port explosion: At least 14 dead, 750 injured in Bandar Abbas
Iranian port explosion: At least 14 dead, 750 injured in Bandar Abbas
Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?
Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?
Putin claims Russia Regains Kursk Region as Trump, Zelenskyy met at Vatican
Putin claims Russia Regains Kursk Region as Trump, Zelenskyy met at Vatican
Trump, Zelenskyy meet at Pope Francis' funeral for 'productive' talks
Trump, Zelenskyy meet at Pope Francis' funeral for 'productive' talks
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges
2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom
2-year-old US citizen deported to Honduras with mom
Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect
Pope Francis' funeral: World leaders, Royals gather in Vatican to pay respect
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin
US claims Russia-Ukraine ‘very close’ to peace deal after envoy meets Putin