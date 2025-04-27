Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation

The bottle has a unique neck design that holds a marble which was used to keep the fizz from escaping the bottle

Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation
Archaeologists recently found an unopened Victorian soft drink bottle while excavating a car park in Cambridge.

This excavation is part of a project to turn the Grafton shopping center into a science hub.

During the excavation, the project manager Les Capon and his team found a glass soft drink bottle which he estimates is from the 1890s, as per BBC.

The bottle has a unique neck design that holds a marble which was used to keep the fizz from escaping the bottle.

The project manager mentioned that the area might have been a blacksmith's workshop in the past, based on evidence like a forge and an anvil.

What archaeologists said?

Capon said, "Archaeological excavation gives us an insight into the people who lived here, what they were doing and sometimes what their social status was."

"In ash pits [where rubbish would be buried in gardens] is where we get the goodies," he continued.

The project manager added, "A lot of the broken things you see in museums come from the rubbish pits of the past... they tell us what life was like, the status of the people living there, how rich they were and what they were consuming or throwing away."

Capon further shared, "Usually these bottles are broken by children to get the marble out, but this one is complete and may have been stored in a basement on a shelf and was never taken out prior to demolition."

