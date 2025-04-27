UK wildfires hit record high in 2025 with massive damage across country

Wildfires in the UK are common during early spring as there is lot of dry and dead vegetation left from the winter

  • April 27, 2025
UK wildfires hit record high in 2025 with massive damage across country
UK wildfires hit record high in 2025 with massive damage across country

The UK has set a record for wildfire damage in 2025.

The area affected by fires has already exceeded the total area that is usually burned in an entire year.

As per the satellite data, so far, more than 29,200 hectares have been burned, surpassing the previous record of 28,100 hectares set in 2019.

Wildfires in the UK are common during early spring as there is lot of dry and dead vegetation left from the winter that can catch fire easily.

Dry and sunny weather condition

Researchers believe that the dry and sunny weather in March and early April created ideal condition for the fires to spread.

Since the beginning of the year, over 80 fires have been reported across UK.

Most of these fires are caused by humans either intentionally or accidentally but dry weather conditions like a lack of rainfall in March and April make it easier for fires to start and spread.

As per multiple reports, the week from April 2 to April 8 saw the largest fire outbreak, burning more than 18,000 hectares, which is the highest amount of land effected by fires in a single week.

Two of the biggest fires in the UK this year took place in Galloway Forest Park in south-west Scotland and mid-Wales.

Some researchers are now worried about the second wave of fires that usually happens later in the year.

This occurs when temperatures rise again and vegetation becomes dry, making it easier for fires to start and spread.

