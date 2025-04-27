Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason

A significant meeting took place between US President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy at Pope Francis' funeral

  • World
  • |
  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 27, 2025
Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Heres major reason
Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason 

During Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City, leaders from all around the world gathered to pay their respects.

In funeral, world leaders were expected to dress in a formal, somber way as men in black suits with black ties and white shirts while, women in long black dresses with gloves and veils.

However, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not follow the dress code.

Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Heres major reason

Trump broke the tradition by wearing a blue suit instead of black but whether he had a reason for it or not is unclear.

Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Heres major reason

However, there is definitely a reason behind Zelenskyy not following the usual dress code.

Why Volodymyr Zelensky didn't follow the dress code?

Zelenskyy wore a black jacket, black shirt and trousers but did not wear a tie.

His dress style was a reminiscent of a military uniform meant to remind the world of his country being at war.

During a meeting at the White House in February with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy was criticized for his choice of clothing by a reporter, who is also the boyfriend of Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, to which Zelenskyy replied, "I will wear costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better. We will see, maybe something cheaper," as per Express.

A designer of one of the clothing brands worn by Zelenskyy had earlier said, "When world leaders see Zelenskyy in military style, it is a signal - 'Ukraine is at war and I am part of this fight'."

Trump and Zelenskyy hold meeting at Pope's funeral: 

Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Heres major reason

A significant meeting took place between Trump and Zelenskyy at a funeral.

Following the meeting, Trump raised concerns about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to end the war in Ukraine.

Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials

Princess Anne shows up to support Zara Tindall at trials
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser

Prince Andrew makes first appearance after death of sex abuse accuser

Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason

Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason

UK wildfires hit record high in 2025 with massive damage across country
UK wildfires hit record high in 2025 with massive damage across country
Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation
Unopened Victorian soft drink bottle discovered in Cambridge excavation
Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place
Pope Francis’ tomb unveiled: A glimpse at his final resting place
Titanic survivor's rare letter fetches record £300,000 at auction
Titanic survivor's rare letter fetches record £300,000 at auction
Owner's T-shirt helps find lost dog after 529 days
Owner's T-shirt helps find lost dog after 529 days
Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival turns deadly after car drives into crowd
Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day festival turns deadly after car drives into crowd
Iranian port explosion: At least 14 dead, 750 injured in Bandar Abbas
Iranian port explosion: At least 14 dead, 750 injured in Bandar Abbas
Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?
Why Barron Trump’s mom Melania calls him 'little Donald?
Putin claims Russia Regains Kursk Region as Trump, Zelenskyy met at Vatican
Putin claims Russia Regains Kursk Region as Trump, Zelenskyy met at Vatican
Trump, Zelenskyy meet at Pope Francis' funeral for 'productive' talks
Trump, Zelenskyy meet at Pope Francis' funeral for 'productive' talks
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
North Korea reveals new 5,000 ton warship armed with ‘most powerful weapons’
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to UnitedHealthcare CEO murder charges