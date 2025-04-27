Zelenskyy, Trump skip traditional dress code at Pope’s funeral: Here's major reason 

During Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City, leaders from all around the world gathered to pay their respects.
In funeral, world leaders were expected to dress in a formal, somber way as men in black suits with black ties and white shirts while, women in long black dresses with gloves and veils.
However, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not follow the dress code.
Trump broke the tradition by wearing a blue suit instead of black but whether he had a reason for it or not is unclear.
However, there is definitely a reason behind Zelenskyy not following the usual dress code.
Why Volodymyr Zelensky didn't follow the dress code?
Zelenskyy wore a black jacket, black shirt and trousers but did not wear a tie.
His dress style was a reminiscent of a military uniform meant to remind the world of his country being at war.
During a meeting at the White House in February with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Zelenskyy was criticized for his choice of clothing by a reporter, who is also the boyfriend of Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, to which Zelenskyy replied, "I will wear costume after this war will finish. Maybe something like yours, maybe something better. We will see, maybe something cheaper," as per Express.
A designer of one of the clothing brands worn by Zelenskyy had earlier said, "When world leaders see Zelenskyy in military style, it is a signal - 'Ukraine is at war and I am part of this fight'."
Trump and Zelenskyy hold meeting at Pope's funeral:
A significant meeting took place between Trump and Zelenskyy at a funeral.
Following the meeting, Trump raised concerns about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to end the war in Ukraine.