Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

Tom Cruise spent his weekend watching Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s new film, Sinners!
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 27, the 62-year-old American actor and producer shared a photograph of himself from his latest outing.
For the weekend, the Mission: Impossible star decided to spend his time in a cinema, watching Michael and Ryan’s newly-released horror movie.
After having a delightful time in the theatre, the legendary actor gave a huge shout-out to Sinners director, actor, and the whole cast and crew for the outstanding film.
“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew,” he captioned the post.
Urging his fans to give the movie a watch, Tom penned, “Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”
In the photo, Tom Cruise looked handsome in a casual grey tee, layered with a black jacket and paired with navy jeans, as he posed in front of the film’s poster at the cinema.
With a movie ticket in hand, the Top Gun actor beamed with an ear-to-ear smile.
About ‘Sinners’:
Sinners is an American horror movie, which is penned, co-produced, and directed by Ryan Coogler.
As per IMDb, the film revolves around the lives of twin brothers “trying to leave their troubled lives behind, and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”
The movie was released on April 18, 2025, and its star-studded cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Jack O’Connell and Miles Caton.