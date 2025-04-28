Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

Ryan Coogler directed ‘Sinners’ stars Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Jack O’Connell and Miles Caton

Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’
Tom Cruise gives huge shout-out to Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler’s ‘Sinners’

Tom Cruise spent his weekend watching Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler’s new film, Sinners!

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Sunday, April 27, the 62-year-old American actor and producer shared a photograph of himself from his latest outing.

For the weekend, the Mission: Impossible star decided to spend his time in a cinema, watching Michael and Ryan’s newly-released horror movie.

After having a delightful time in the theatre, the legendary actor gave a huge shout-out to Sinners director, actor, and the whole cast and crew for the outstanding film.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew,” he captioned the post.

Urging his fans to give the movie a watch, Tom penned, “Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!”

In the photo, Tom Cruise looked handsome in a casual grey tee, layered with a black jacket and paired with navy jeans, as he posed in front of the film’s poster at the cinema.

With a movie ticket in hand, the Top Gun actor beamed with an ear-to-ear smile.

About ‘Sinners’:

Sinners is an American horror movie, which is penned, co-produced, and directed by Ryan Coogler.

As per IMDb, the film revolves around the lives of twin brothers “trying to leave their troubled lives behind, and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

The movie was released on April 18, 2025, and its star-studded cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfield, Jack O’Connell and Miles Caton.

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere

Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win

Liverpool equals Manchester United's record with Premier League title win
Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death

Prince Andrew’s ‘door’ to Royal return ‘firmly closed’ after Virginia’s death
Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured

Elizabeth City State University shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Finn Wolfhard shares hilarious fact about working with Willem Dafoe
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Ryan Reynolds supports Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ Premiere
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively celebrates ‘unforgettable’ milestone of husband Ryan Reynolds
Kylie Jenner mourns loss of pal Jesus Guerrero three months after his death
Kylie Jenner mourns loss of pal Jesus Guerrero three months after his death
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby
‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint, Georgia Groome secretly welcome 2nd baby
Zendaya, Tom Holland finally make first public appearance after engagement
Zendaya, Tom Holland finally make first public appearance after engagement
Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Celebrity match maker Amber Kelleher-Andrews passes away at 56
Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham’s historic 3rd promotion with moving message
Ryan Reynolds celebrates Wrexham’s historic 3rd promotion with moving message
Blake Lively pens emotional note for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham promotion
Blake Lively pens emotional note for Ryan Reynolds after Wrexham promotion
Paris Hilton drops unseen photos from Stagecoach music festival
Paris Hilton drops unseen photos from Stagecoach music festival
Katy Perry pays somber tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral mass
Katy Perry pays somber tribute to Pope Francis after his funeral mass
Justin Timberlake teams up with Travis Kelce, Jason for guys night out
Justin Timberlake teams up with Travis Kelce, Jason for guys night out